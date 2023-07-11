NEWS

Declare Obi The Winner; It’s The People That Determines Who Leads Them, Not A Few Individuals—GGI

Marcel Ngogbehei, the director general of the Good Governance Institute (GGI), and one of the leaders of the Obidient Movement have requested the court declare Peter Obi the winner of the 2023 presidential election outright and spare the nation another round of spending and suffering.

He claimed that It’s the people who determine who leads them, not a few individuals. In a statement released yesterday in London, Ngogbehei, who is also a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at the London Business School (LBS), made this known.

According to him, “All the evidence is clear, and the European Union Election Report has come out clearly to corroborate what we all know transpired in Nigeria. The courts should do the right thing and declare Peter Obi the winner. It is the people that determine who leads them, not a few individuals, and the people have made a bold statement on the February 25th Elections; what we are saying is that the people’s vote must count, we must protect the right of the people to choose their leaders, and also send a strong message to those who think the only way to political leadership is by unleashing violence and manipulating the system.”

