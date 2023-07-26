Declaration of Tinubu as President, unlawful, null, void, unconstitutional — Atiku

In the latest news from Tribune Online, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has strongly contested the declaration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president. Atiku asserts that Tinubu’s ascension to the presidency is unlawful, null, void, and unconstitutional.

According to The Tribune, Atiku raises concerns about Tinubu’s eligibility for the presidency, citing Tinubu’s own admission and witness confirmation that he forfeited $460,000 to the American government due to charges of narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

In his final address supporting his petition seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s victory, Atiku dismisses Tinubu’s claim that the forfeiture of money was a civil court action, arguing that a United States District Court acted based on Tinubu’s indictment before imposing the forfeiture fine on him.

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), endorses the final address, stating that the forfeiture of $460,000 by Tinubu to the United States Government is irrefutable evidence of his involvement in crimes related to narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

The petitioners contend that the forfeiture proceedings disqualify Tinubu from contesting the presidential election based on Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution, which prohibits anyone with a sentence of imprisonment or fine for offenses involving dishonesty, fraud, or other disqualifying crimes from running for the presidency.

In light of this, Atiku urges the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to invoke Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution to nullify the declaration of Tinubu as President, citing his involvement in narcotics drugs crimes.

It’s important to note that this is a developing story, and more details may emerge as the situation unfolds. Stay tuned for further updates.

