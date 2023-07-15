Declan Rice pictured in an Arsenal kit ahead of the official announcement (Photo)

Declan Rice’s long-awaited transfer to Arsenal is nearing full completion as the midfielder undergoes the final stages of his £105 million move from West Ham.

West Ham officially announced on Saturday that they had reached an agreement for the transfer of their captain, without specifically naming Arsenal as the club involved in the deal.

Concurrently, Rice released a heartfelt statement bidding farewell to his beloved East London club and expressing his gratitude towards the fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

“In this moment, I wanted to address you directly, speaking from the depths of my heart, to share my thoughts now that my departure from West Ham United has been confirmed,” Rice stated.

The past few days and weeks have been a whirlwind of emotions for the talented midfielder. However, he expressed the importance of taking this opportunity to say goodbye and reflect upon the cherished moments that have defined this special chapter of his life.

While Arsenal has yet to formally confirm Rice’s signing, the midfielder has spent Saturday finalizing the remaining formalities of his record-breaking transfer and fulfilling his media obligations ahead of the imminent official announcement.

The much-anticipated announcement is expected to be made later on Saturday, as Arsenal prepares to embark on their pre-season tour in the United States on Sunday.

