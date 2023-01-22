This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Debate: Tinubu Wants To Be Given A Job Without Interview – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for evading debates.

A spokesman of the Atiku Campaign, Phrank Shaibu, said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

He asserted that Tinubu’s refusal to engage in a debate with rival candidates demonstrates his desire to be elected president without taking part in any presidential interview process.

According to Shaibu, the APC candidate has only attended parties that his friends and associates have organized as of late.

Tinubu’s mysterious wealth is nothing new. He claimed to have returned to Nigeria empty-handed from the June 12 struggle in an interview with The News Magazine some ten years ago.

They evicted me from my home and my office on Saka Tinubu Street. Everything I owned, including my vehicles. They took it away from me after saying they found bombs inside. I had been thoroughly cleansed. I just had five shirts, $2000, and jackets,” he reflected.

“Tinubu claims to be wealthier than Osun State at the moment. In a popular video that is still accessible online, Tinubu boasted that he was wealthier than the state of Osun during a visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun. According to Daily trust.

“He claimed that Osun State “does not have my sort of money” in front of a crowd before the rigged 2018 election in Osun State.

His aides promptly released a statement claiming that he was misquoted.

But on February 14, 2019, Tinubu once more stated it in front of party members, boasting about his wealthier than Osun State: “How much is your money that I’ll embezzle? My pocket is too big for you. After I informed them, their traditional leaders took their seats.

“Two cash-loaded bullion vans were spotted on his property at 26 Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, on the day of the presidential elections in Lagos, presumably for vote buying. When journalists questioned Tinubu about the bullion vans, he once more retorted that it was his money and he could spend it anyway he pleased. What is your headache, even if I have money to spend on my property? he asked.

For his part, Daniel Bwala, who is also a spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), requested that President Muhammadu buhari dismiss Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labor, for holding dual positions as both a minister and an APC campaign spokesperson.

