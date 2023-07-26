Dear Men, Please Reduce the Way you Hype Big Ass & Boobs. They’re not Assets as you Claim- Ossai Success

Special assistant to former governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Media, Ossai Ovie Success has taken to social media to appeal to his fellow men that they should ease the manner at which they promote women with big backsides, because such body features are not beneficial in any way. He made such appeal on Facebook.

Ossai Ovie Success who spoke about such issue through his official Facebook page, called out men as he asked them to reduce the way they hype big a** and b**bs, adding that they are not assets as they claim.

According to Ossai Ovie Success, women are losing their lives to surgical enhancement procedures just to please men, adding that nobody should tell him that they carry out such procedures to please themselves.

Ossai Ovie Success wrote;

“Dear men, please reduce the way you hype big a** and b**bs. They are not assets as you claim. Women are losing their lives to surgical enhancement procedures to please men. Nobody should tell me they did it to please themselves, it’s to get a man’s attention. No more no less!!”

Here is Ossai Ovie Success’ post below;

Goodnewschi (

)