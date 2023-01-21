Dear Jagabans, Make Plans On How To Be On Ground To Deliver Your Unit For Tinubu — Bashir Ahmad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad released a statement his official Twitter handle few minutes ago, where he Urged Jagabans to make plans on how to be on ground to deliver their unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, he said; “Dear Jagabans, as we are fast approaching February, 2023, make plans on how to be on the ground to deliver your unit for our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Source; Official Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad

