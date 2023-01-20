NEWS

Dear Brother Sowore, If you win, please don’t legalize marijuana, It Will Destroy Our Youth – Shehu Sani

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dear Brother Sowore, If you win, please don’t legalize marijuana, It Will Destroy Our Youth – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to tell the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore not to legalize marijuana if he eventually wins the election. 

As the 2023 presidential election is around the corner, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to beg the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore that if he wins the 2023 presidential election, he should not legalize marijuana. 

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that if he does so, it would destroy Nigerian youths. Shehu Sani said they don’t need ‘rasta’ in the country. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below: 

“Dear Brother Sowore, If you win, please don’t legalize marijuana. Ganja would destroy our youth. We need no Rasta here.” 

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds
News )

#Dear #Brother #Sowore #win #dont #legalize #marijuana #Destroy #Youth #Shehu #SaniDear Brother Sowore, If you win, please don’t legalize marijuana, It Will Destroy Our Youth – Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-01-20 14:51:21



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

35 seconds ago

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

8 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

9 mins ago

Wike Overrides Exec Order 21, Allows Free Use of Stadium for Atiku Rally in Rivers

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button