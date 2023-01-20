This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dear Brother Sowore, If you win, please don’t legalize marijuana, It Will Destroy Our Youth – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to tell the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore not to legalize marijuana if he eventually wins the election.

As the 2023 presidential election is around the corner, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to beg the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore that if he wins the 2023 presidential election, he should not legalize marijuana.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that if he does so, it would destroy Nigerian youths. Shehu Sani said they don’t need ‘rasta’ in the country.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Dear Brother Sowore, If you win, please don’t legalize marijuana. Ganja would destroy our youth. We need no Rasta here.”

What's your take on what Shehu Sani said?

