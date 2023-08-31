Dean Henderson joins Crystal Palace from Manchester United in deal worth £20 million

Dean Henderson’s departure from Manchester United has been confirmed as he joins Crystal Palace in a transfer deal worth £20 million.

This move opens the door for Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to step in as a backup to first choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Palace will pay £15 million upfront for Henderson, with an additional £5 million based on performance-related add-ons. He will be in direct competition with Sam Johnstone for the goalkeeper position under Roy Hodgson.

Henderson also committed to a five year deal following the agreement, while the club’s long serving goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who reportedly declined to participate in pre-season matches as per Hodgson, might leave before the transfer deadline. Manchester United had engaged in negotiations with Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer regarding the 26-year-old goalkeeper, who spent the previous season on loan at City Ground.

Henderson’s Manchester United spell saw him feature 29 times, the most recent one being in February 2022. Throughout his career, he went on temporary loan spells to Stockport, Grimsby, Shrewsbury, Sheffield United, and Forest.

In addition to Henderson’s move, Crystal Palace has also secured the signings of midfielder Jefferson Lerma and winger Matheus Franca during this transfer window.

Source: The Telegraph.

