Days Will Come When Naira Will Be Stronger Than Dollar, The Glorious Days Will Return – Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted the possibility of naira returning to its normal and better state for all Nigerians and it will be greater than the United States dollar. Assuring that the glorious days will return and they will see the miracle of God in the country just the same way God did it in his life that other people find it difficult to believe.

The cleric made the statement during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, themed; ‘Uncommon Miracles’ saying that there was a time when the Naira, competed with dollars. And that day will come back again and this time it will be stronger than ever before. Declaring that those glorious days will return and when that happens they see the miracle of God. Explaining how God granted him usual testimonies, some of which many people find difficult to believe.

“The days when the Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return When that happens you will know. The miracle is unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share”

Source: Punch papers

