Days To 2023 General Election, G-5 Governors Are Yet To Adopt Presidential Candidate

A presidential candidate has not been chosen by the G-5 governors, who are led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, with less than a week till the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The five governors demanded Ayu’s resignation, saying it was improper for the PDP to have a northerner serve as national chairman and presidential candidate. They also threatened to choose a presidential candidate if Ayu did not step down from his current post.

While many entreaties from prominent PDP members to the group had not been successful, Wike had set a deadline of January 2023 for the announcement of his group’s pick but had not met it.

The governors had maintained that they were not interested in Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of their party, but their aspirations had prevented them from reaching an agreement on who to chose between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

