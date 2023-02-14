Dayo Ekong Reveals How Labour Party Flag Boys Were Almost Burnt To Death At Oshodi, Lagos State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dayo Ekong, the chairperson of the Lagos State Labour Party, has commented on the violence against her party’s members in the state.

In an interview with Arise TV, Dayo Ekong stated that the assault on Labour Party members who were traveling to a rally in Tafawa Balewa square on February 11 was not the first time such attacks have occurred in Lagos.

Ekong claims that, before to the event on February 11th, Labour Party supporters in Oshodi were violently beaten and nearly burned to death for waving the party flag. She claimed that a second member of her party’s supporters had also been attacked for attempting to paste a poster.

According to Ekong : “There must be an end to the bloodshed, especially in Lagos State. Let me remind you that our flag boys were almost burned to death in Oshodi after our massive rally when they were stabbed. One of our members was attacked with a machet in Ojo last week while attempting to paste a poster “.

