Davido reacts as the mother of the girl he gifted 2 Million prays for him

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido took to social media to react after the mother of the girl he gifted 2 million naira yesterday prayed for him.

Recall that yesterday, The talented Afrobeat singer gifted a content creator identified as “Okoli Classic” the sum of 2 million naira and the mother of the young lady has taken to social media to pray for the singer.

In a video shared on social media a while ago, Okoli Classic’s mother could be clearly heard praying for Davido in her local dialect. She stated that more ways will be opened for the Afrobeat singer. She further stressed that any rich man that remembered the poor shall never lack. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Few moment after OBO came across the post, he took to his Instatory to repost the video of Okoli Classic’s mother praying for him and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “I dey use this prayer go sleep, I need am, thank you mama”, The Afrobeat singer wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

Davido is one of the most adored Afrobeat Singer in the World and that’s not only because of his amazing music, but also because of his good heart, he’s very good in giving out to the society and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)