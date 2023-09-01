Davido Reacts As The Mother Of The Girl He Gifted 2 Million Naira Prays For Him

Recently, Nigerian Singer and Songwriter David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, reacted on social media after the mother of a girl he had gifted 2 million naira prayed for him. The Afrobeat artist had given the sum to content creator “Okoli Classic” and her mother’s gratitude was captured in a video.

In the shared video (Watch The Full Video), Okoli Classic’s mother prayed for Davido in her local dialect, expressing her hopes for more opportunities for him and emphasizing the principle that those who remember the less fortunate won’t face lack.

After Davido came across the post, he reposted the video on his Insta Story and added a caption: “I dey use this prayer go sleep, I need am, thank you mama.” This sparked a significant reaction from the public.

Davido’s popularity stems not only from his music but also from his philanthropic efforts, reflecting his generosity towards society.

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

Savigny (

)