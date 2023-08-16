Davido Gets New Chain Worth €500,000 Dedicated To The Success Of His New Album, Timeless

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he gets a new Timeless chain worth €500,000 dedicated to the success of his new album called Timeless featuring several heavyweights artistes including Skepta, Dexta Daps, Logos Olori, Morravey, Fave, Asake, Musa Keys, The Cavemen, Angelique Kidjo, amongst others.

Timeless album is the Nigerian album with the most first day Spotify streams and has accumulated over one billion streams so far, it is one of the most successful albums of 2023. Davido released the album after he came back from the break, he went to due to the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Davido came back bigger and better, and this was so delightful to witness, several celebrities and public figures reacted to the chain their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)