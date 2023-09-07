Davido celebrates Osimhen and Oshoala’s Ballon d’Or nominations

Nigerian music sensation Davido expressed his admiration for Nigerian footballers Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala, who received nominations for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, according to reports from Soccernet.

This year marked a significant moment as it was the first time since 1999 that a male Nigerian footballer earned a Ballon d’Or nomination. Additionally, it marked the first instance in which both a male and a female Nigerian player were nominated for football’s most esteemed award.

Osimhen and Oshoala had outstanding seasons with their respective clubs. Osimhen played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A victory, netting 26 goals and becoming the first African player to secure the Capocannoniere title. Simultaneously, Oshoala shone for Barcelona Femini, contributing 26 goals and six assists in 37 appearances during their La Liga and Champions League triumph.

Following their nominations, Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido celebrated the achievements of these two footballers on his social media platform. He posted images of Osimhen and Oshoala, using the Nigerian flag as the caption.

Currently, the frontrunners for the male award are Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, while Aitana Bonmati, Sam Kerr, and Salma Paralluelo are the leading contenders for the female award. The award ceremony is scheduled for October 30th in France.

