NEWS

Davido Causes A Stir With New Photos On Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 351 1 minute read

Davido is a popular Nigerian singer and he has a unique way of entertaining his fans online. He visited Toronto, Ontario and he took some lovely photos of himself which he shared online. Davido used his recent post to show off his appearance and he was able to make a fashion statement through his appearance.

Davido is looking smart in his outfit and he doesn’t disappoint when it comes to fashion. He’s wearing a designer’s shirt and a trouser. The colour combination of his outfit gave him a good combo and his accessories enhanced the beauty of his appearance. His trouser has a slit at the down and it’s unique.

Davido is wearing a white sneakers and it suits his appearance. His necklace and wristwatch added more because to his charisma and his eyeglass gave him a bossy look. He captioned his post saying;

“Welcome dinner last night in Toronto, we make history tonight. Believe in yourself and the rest will follow”.

Check out some comments below.

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 351 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Oil Theft: Burning The Oil-Laden Vessel Was A Wrong Finish To A Good Job—Ben Ikani

16 seconds ago

Classic And Outstanding Boubou Gown Styles Mature Women Can Slay In To Look Appealing

2 mins ago

Today’s Headline: Kanu Can’t Actualize Biafra; Release Him–Ayodele Advises Tinubu, Tinubu Hail Osoba

13 mins ago

If You Remove Corruption From The Operations Of Govt, You Can Solve Insecurity In A Year -Baba-Ahmed

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button