David Umahi to resign from national assembly Hours After he Was Nominated In Tinubu’s Ministers list

David Umahi, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, is making headlines as he prepares to step down from his position as a senator in the National Assembly. His decision to resign has been linked to his recent nomination and potential appointment as a minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This nomination marks a significant development in Umahi’s political career and could potentially lead to a higher-ranking position in the federal government.

As a notable member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governor of Ebonyi state, Umahi carries significant political weight. He represents the Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, making his decision to step down from his senatorial position a matter of keen interest among Nigerians.

Umahi is not alone in being considered for a ministerial role in President Tinubu’s government. He joins a group of other influential nominees, such as former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Dele Alake, among others.

The list of nominees is currently under scrutiny, awaiting confirmation from the Senate, and Nigerians are eagerly anticipating how the new administration’s team will be formed and what responsibilities these nominees will undertake in Tinubu’s government.

The list of ministerial nominees forwarded by President Tinubu to the Senate has created quite a buzz in political circles. Lateef Fagbemi, who has been serving as the lead counsel defending the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing presidential election petition court, is speculated to be a likely candidate for the position of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in Tinubu’s administration.

President Tinubu’s choice of ministerial nominees has garnered widespread attention, especially with the inclusion of notable figures like Umahi, Wike, El-Rufai, and others who have held significant positions in their respective states.

As the list awaits Senate screening and confirmation, all eyes are on the National Assembly to witness the unfolding of Nigeria’s political landscape under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The potential appointments of individuals with such varied backgrounds and experiences promise to shape the country’s governance and policy decisions in the coming days. Nigerians eagerly await the outcome and are hopeful that this new administration will bring positive and transformative changes to the nation.

source: punch news

Newz247 (

)