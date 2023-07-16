David Ibiyeomie Reveals Why Members Should Praise God As If They Are Drunk With “Alcohol.

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie on a live-streamed video Shared a message with the public.

While speaking on Part A message on the Sunday Worship service, the cleric reportedly stated that “One way to get God intervene in your affairs is to give Him wild praise according to Psalms 22:3. So God resides in our praise. If you want to know the habitat of God Where He dwells, it is in praise. This is to tell you that God operates and manifests Himself in the midst of our praises. Every time we praise God, we will see God manifest.

Speaking further he said “The Psalmist was concerned and he was asking a question. He said: ‘Why were obstacles just turning away’? It was because The presence of God was provoked through praise and then obstacles began to give way’. On this note, Hear this and hear me well, many times we want things to happen but they are not happening because we are not provoking God to make them happen. The fact That I give you a phone does not mean that the phone will ring on its own if you don’t turn it on. If that phone is off it is useless. This is to tell you that you must turn it on for you to receive calls. In the same vein, God will not manifest if you don’t give Him praise even if He is with you.

Speaking further he said “For God to say ‘High’ not ‘Low’ Praise’ He knows what He is saying. He said, “Let the kind of alcoholic praise..”, you know when somebody takes alcohol, what do they say? They will say “He is high”. In the same vein, God is saying “Be like someone who is drunk” not drunk with alcohol. But Being high in praise.

