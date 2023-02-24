David Ibiyeomie Reveals What People Should Do Regarding Tomorrow’s Voting Exercise

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of the Port Harcourt based Salvation Ministry has taken to his official Facebook page to share the video of an advisory message he has sent to people concerning what they must do when at the polling centre tomorrow, which is the day for the presidential and senatorial elections.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words that, people must not collect money to vote for some particular candidates. The cleric has also revealed that in no condition must you release your Permanent Voters Card PVC, for anyone in exchange for money.

The cleric has advised that people should come out to vote to decide a new future for Nigeria; do not subject themselves to being manipulated. You must vote for someone who can successfully salvage Nigeria from the depth of incessant challenges to the enviable heights that we desire.

The cleric has advised people not to lose their consciousness or their conscience, but rather, they should be ready to vote beyond religious and ethnic differences. Nigeria must get it right for the best.

Content created and supplied by: Temperance (via 50minds

News )

#David #Ibiyeomie #Reveals #People #Tomorrows #Voting #ExerciseDavid Ibiyeomie Reveals What People Should Do Regarding Tomorrow’s Voting Exercise Publish on 2023-02-24 22:41:27