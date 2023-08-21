David Ibiyeomie Releases Prophetic Declarations

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Port Harcourt based Salvation Ministry, in a video posted on his official Facebook page has released prophetic declarations into the life of believers that are looking up to God to settle down in marriage.

According to the cleric, he has Prophesied in his words, from 0:01 to 0:55 of the video thus; “To anyone that desires to marry anywhere, I stand as your spiritual father, I decree, before this year is over, it is done. I speak as your spiritual father, every sister due for marriage, I don’t care the force that has been standing on your path, before December 31st, you are on your path of marriage, In the mighty name of Jesus.

The cleric in his prophecy has also declared thus; for every young man I decree favour, and the grace to be bold, receive it now, In the mighty name of Jesus. Miraculously, before December, there will be an open door, In the mighty name of Jesus. All the veils covering you, I destroy them, In the mighty name of Jesus.

