David De Gea is leaving Manchester United as the last member of the team that won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson. De Gea displayed solidity in his 12 years at Old Trafford. But this article focuses on De Gea’s best moment at Manchester United.

David De Gea has had numerous outstanding moments during his tenure at Manchester United. One of his best moments came on April 21, 2018, during a Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

In that game, De Gea put on a remarkable goalkeeping display, making a total of 14 saves to secure a 2-1 victory for Manchester United. His saves were of exceptional quality, denying several goal-scoring opportunities for Arsenal and single-handedly keeping United in the lead. It was an extraordinary performance that showcased De Gea’s exceptional shot-stopping ability, reflexes, and agility.

He shares the distinction of making the most saves in Premier League history with Tim Krul, who made 14 saves in Newcastle’s 1-0 victory at Tottenham in November 2013. No goalie in Premier League history has ever made more stops in a single game.

Only after Aaron Ramsey successfully evaded the offside trap and set Alexandre Lacazette up to score did the Spain international, who was on the verge of joining Real Madrid a few years ago, concede. As the Gunners’ 12-match winning streak came to an end, De Gea stopped Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez, and Hector Bellerin from scoring.

De Gea’s performance in that game was widely hailed as one of the greatest goalkeeping displays in Premier League history. It highlighted his importance to Manchester United and his ability to single-handedly influence the outcome of matches. This particular performance was a standout moment in De Gea’s career at Manchester United and solidified his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

