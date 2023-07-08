NEWS

David De Gea officially confirms that He’ll be leaving Man United after his contract Wasn’t extended

Man United goalie, David De Gea has officially announced his departure from the club this summer.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the 32-year-old expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering support he received from the United supporters throughout his remarkable 12-year journey at the club.

De Gea acknowledged the immense pride he felt every time he donned the United shirt, leading the team and representing the prestigious institution that is considered the biggest club in the world.

Reflecting on the success achieved during his time at United, he emphasized the unforeseen accomplishments they attained together. De Gea fondly recalled his arrival as a young boy from Madrid and expressed his disbelief at the journey they embarked on and the heights they reached.

However, the time has come for the Spanish goalkeeper to embrace a new challenge and push himself in unfamiliar surroundings.

With his departure, De Gea leaves behind a lasting legacy at Old Trafford, having established himself as one of the club’s finest goalkeepers and earning the admiration and respect of fans worldwide.

As he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career, the footballing world eagerly awaits to see where De Gea’s talents will be showcased next.

