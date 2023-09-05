Dave Umahi Reveals That The FG Moved Funds For Ongoing Road Projects And Used It For Palliatives

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has disclosed that federal government of Nigeria met some challenging circumstances with the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal and as such, it had to use the money meant for road projects for palliatives.

Dave Umahi made this known during an interview with Arise Television. According to Dave Umahi, the federal government has a lot of certificate generated for road projects which has not been paid due to the money that was moved from road construction to palliatives.

Dave Umahi noted that the federal government did what it did because it understand that it is important to meet the feelings of the people by raising of the funds for the palliatives.

However, Dave Umahi have some hope to Nigerians when he disclosed that the federal government is hoping that if money, the money meant for road projects will be returned through the 2023 appropriation and projects can go ahead. Dave Umahi said that government can fix any road, but money is needed to fix roads.

Watch From The 10:00 Minute



