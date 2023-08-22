Dave Umahi Pictured With Patience Jonathan As He Was Honoured With A Reception As He Become Minister

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has been pictured together with former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan at an event organised in his honour as he becomes the Minister of Works.

Dave Umahi, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress is one of the Ministers-Designate that were sworn-in into office yesterday by the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – Dave Umahi Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi on his verified Facebook page said; “Yesterday, I was honored with a grand reception at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by the Ebonyi State Government, joined by my family, friends, and associates which was hosted by my dear Governor, HE RT. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.”

The immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State added; “This celebration followed my swearing-in as the Minister of Works by our esteemed President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. His unwavering dedication to Nigerian project is evident and I am privileged to collaborate with him to fulfill our commitments to the people.”

He stated further; “It brings me immense joy that even amidst their busy schedules, Nationalist leaders and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) also graced the occasion. Rest assured, we are fully dedicated to accomplishing this significant National task.”

