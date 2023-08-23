Dave Umahi Pictured With Patience Jonathan As He Was Honoured With A Reception As He Become Minister

Former Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, was captured alongside ex-Nigeria First Lady, Patience Jonathan, during a gathering organized to honor his appointment as the Minister of Works.

Dave Umahi, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress is one of the Ministers-Designate that were sworn-in into office yesterday by the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Responding to this, Senator Dave Umahi, the former Governor of Ebonyi State, conveyed on his verified Facebook page, “I was graced with a splendid welcome at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, by the Ebonyi State Government. This special occasion, hosted by Governor HE RT. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, was attended by my family, friends, and associates.”

The immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State added, “This celebration followed my induction as the Minister of Works by our esteemed President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. His unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development is palpable, and I am honored to partner with him in fulfilling our responsibilities to the citizens.”

He further remarked, “I am thrilled that even amidst their hectic schedules, prominent leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to grace the event. We are completely devoted to accomplishing this crucial national task.”

Senator Dave Umahi’s recent post on his verified Facebook page has sparked significant reactions from his admirers and numerous followers on the social media platform.

