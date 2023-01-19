NEWS

Datti’s Wife Latest Pictures Stir Reactions As They Surface Online

Social media users, precisely supporters of Aisha Baba Ahmed, the wife of the labor party vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed have commented on her latest released photo

The photos which are now generating comments were shared from the venue of the labor party presidential rally in Kaduna on Wednesday

Aisha Baba Ahmed, her husband, the labor party presidential aspirant Peter Gregory Obi and his wife, Margaret Obi were all present at the venue

Before heading to the venue of the rally, Aisha Baba Ahmed alongside her superior, Margaret Obi held a town hall meeting with the Kaduna women

In one of the shots shared online, she could be seen addressing the women and telling them reasons they need to participate in the forthcoming election and ensure that they choose a credible leader

Kindly check out some of the pictures below

Since they surfaced online, reactions have trailed them. Some have gone on o say that Aisha and Margaret can pass as sisters

Kindly read a few comments below

2 days ago
