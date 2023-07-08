Datti: Your Ideas, Dreams & Aspirations Have Brought Us Light That We Pursue As A Country- Ken Pela

The labour party governorship candidate in Delta state, Ken Pela has sent his birthday wishes to the vice presidential candidate of the labour party, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

It is no longer news that the former Kaduna Lawmaker had his birthday on Friday

However, several Nigerians have taken to social media to sent him different wishes

His principal, the labour party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, at the early hours of the day, sent his birthday wishes by praying for him

Ken Pela has now joined thousands of people to wish him on his special day. According to him, his ideas, dreams and aspirations have brought light that the nation pursue as a country

He went further to pray for the day to bring mich joy.

He also prayed for his dreams and aspirations to be met

