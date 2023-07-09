Datti: Your Ideas, Dreams & Aspirations Have Brought Us Light That We Pursue As A Country – Ken Pela

Ken Pela, the labour party candidate for governorship in Delta state, has extended his birthday greetings to Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, the labour party’s vice presidential candidate. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed recently celebrated his birthday on Friday, and Nigerians, including Ken Pela, took to social media to express their well-wishes.

One of the early well-wishers was Peter Gregory Obi, the labour party’s presidential candidate, who sent his prayers and birthday wishes to Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed in the early hours of the day. Ken Pela, following in the footsteps of many others, also conveyed his heartfelt wishes on this special occasion. He commended Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed’s ideas, dreams, and aspirations, which have illuminated the path that the nation should follow as a country.

Ken Pela further offered prayers for the day to bring immense joy to Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed. Additionally, he prayed that all of his dreams and aspirations would be fulfilled. By expressing his good wishes, Ken Pela joins the chorus of thousands of Nigerians celebrating Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed’s birthday and acknowledging his contributions and vision for the nation.

The social media platforms have been buzzing with Nigerians expressing their diverse wishes and messages to Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed. The outpouring of well-wishes highlights the widespread support and admiration for the labour party’s vice presidential candidate and his dedication to the nation’s progress.

Ablegirl (

)