Datti Tells Interviewer What Should Be Done If He & Peter Obi Are Elected & Fail To Meet Up To Expectations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The running mate to Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, was with Seun of Channels TV and after discussing their expectations with Nigerians, as by the end of four years if they are elected president, Nigerians would see huge farm lands and those 20 million children out of school are partly in the farm lands and partly getting their education on the farmland as they know how to achieve result.

That made Seun ask Baba-Ahmed, would he say Nigerians should fire him & Peter Obi, should they not meet up to their expectations after 4 years?. Datti replied, saying

“Absolutely, please record this, as all Nigerians are listening to him as he’s not the type that wastes time, nor Peter Obi as he has served 8 years in Anambra state and left behind the kind of records that governors are not contemplating to emulate”. Datti also mentioned he has served as a Federal legislator in the Reps and in the Senate.

Watch the video here and drop your comments below

TeamAnonymous (

)