Datti: Same reason Tinubu couldn’t be Buhari’s VP is why he’ll lose presidential poll

According to Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will lose in the upcoming presidential election.

The election is scheduled to take place across Nigeria on February 25, with Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of LP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) among the leading candidates.

During an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed argued that Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket would lead to his defeat. He stated that Tinubu, who failed to become the vice-president of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, cannot impose a Muslim-Muslim ticket on Nigeria in 2023.

“The configuration of the APC’s ticket will not work in present-day Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed said. “It is only the LP that is rightly configured to win the presidential election and develop the country.”

He further added that the LP would win in Lagos despite Tinubu’s influence in the state, and that the party would have a “simple win” in Kaduna and Kano but would find it difficult to win in Yobe and Zamfara.

“Why today Tinubu is not the vice-president of Nigeria is the same reason he cannot be president,” Baba-Ahmed said. “What couldn’t happen in 2015 when the then-candidate [President Muhammadu] Buhari asked for any nomination whatsoever from Tinubu, because that configuration has passed. It can no longer work in Nigeria—a Muslim-Muslim ticket cannot work anymore.”

