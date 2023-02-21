Datti Reveals The Reaction Of Peter Obi After Seeing The Mammoth Crowd During Their Campaign In Jos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential and running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, had a one on one interview with Seun of Channels TV. When Seun asked it is almost impossible to resolve all the problems Nigerians are facing and how would they manage all that should him and Peter Obi be elected and if they are aware of the enormity of the work on the table.

With that, Datti said they are aware, as when the campaign started and middle-belt was endorsing them at Plateau state in Jos, when he climbed the stage and saw the amount of people that were at the stadium all being human being, he didn’t get excited but got scared and he said, these are the numbers of people they have to make happy. Datti then revealed when he whispered to Peter Obi, if he saw the people, Peter Obi smiled and said “those are the people they have to make happy” and then smiled again.

Datti then went on to tell Suen that as long as they communicate with human beings who have taken the right direction, you are prepared already, even though in the entire world, there’s no economy at 100% and if people cannot travel at night between Kano-Kaduna, and in the first one month, they do the needful, Nigerians can travel in safety.

