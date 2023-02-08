NEWS

Datti reacts as he was told that NASS members might hinder Obi from achieving his mandate if he wins

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a live interview with the Labour Party’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Channels Television last night, he has claimed that his principal, Mr Peter Obi, plans for Nigerians won’t be jeopardized by the members of the National Assembly and House of Representatives members because, presidency is the highest power in the Executive Arm of the Government.

﻿

During the interview, he was told that the Labour Party might not be the majority in the two Houses and that, this might affect Obi’s administration and while he was reacting to this, he said that, “In the Executive Arm of the Government, the presidency has the highest power that no member of the National Assembly or House of Representatives can tamper with.”

Further talking, he said it is not a legislative matter to meet the Nigeria’s OPEC quota and that to resolve the issue of security in Nigeria, it is only the national budget the president would send to the National Assembly and that, their budget would also eliminate wastes like subsidy scam, which is the major scam in the national budget.

Mediateehem (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Igbos Are Part Of Nigeria, Nobody Can Relegate Us To The Background – Peter Obi

1 min ago

Either We Like It Or Not A Policy Like This Is Expected To Come But Not At This Period-Yinka Folarin

12 mins ago

Out of the remaining three main parties in Nigeria, two have mis-configured themselves- Datti

18 mins ago

Peter Obi Will Get More Votes In The Northern Part Of The Country – LP Chieftain Reveals

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button