Datti reacts as he was told that NASS members might hinder Obi from achieving his mandate if he wins

During a live interview with the Labour Party’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Channels Television last night, he has claimed that his principal, Mr Peter Obi, plans for Nigerians won’t be jeopardized by the members of the National Assembly and House of Representatives members because, presidency is the highest power in the Executive Arm of the Government.

During the interview, he was told that the Labour Party might not be the majority in the two Houses and that, this might affect Obi’s administration and while he was reacting to this, he said that, “In the Executive Arm of the Government, the presidency has the highest power that no member of the National Assembly or House of Representatives can tamper with.”

Further talking, he said it is not a legislative matter to meet the Nigeria’s OPEC quota and that to resolve the issue of security in Nigeria, it is only the national budget the president would send to the National Assembly and that, their budget would also eliminate wastes like subsidy scam, which is the major scam in the national budget.

