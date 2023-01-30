NEWS

Datti & I just arrived in Dutse for today’s presidential rally – Peter Obi

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and his principal, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, just arrived in Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa state for today’s Labour Party campaign rally in the state.

Recall that Saturday, the Labour Party campaign train landed in Maiduguri, Borno state. The Obidient in the state came out in troops and grace the rally in their numbers. The video and pictures released to social media show a mammoth crowd at the rally.

However, in continuation of the campaign rally ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi announced his arrival and his running mate to Dustse, Jigawa state for another Obi/Datti campaign holding today.

“Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed and I just arrived in Dutse, Jigawa state for today’s presidential rally and town hall meetings.”

The pictures shared by the presidential candidate in the tweet also confirmed that they have arrived.

Peter Obi earlier announced that his wife, Margaret Obi and of his running mate, Aish Baba-Ahmed, had earlier arrived to the state.

However, Twitter user flooded the tweet by their reactions. Check out some of the reactions in the screenshots below.

