Datti Baba-Ahmed Reveals What Himself And Peter Obi Noticed When They Went To The North To Campaign(Video)

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed has revealed what Peter Obi and he noticed when they went to the northern region of Nigeria to campaign.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been consulting widely since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Datti Baba-Ahmed stated that the campaign so far has been going on well.

The Labour Party chieftain noted that what they saw in the North is completely what the opponents never thought would happen.

He added that the turnout since they started the presidential campaign in the North in Kaduna State was huge and very impressive.

