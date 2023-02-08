Datti Baba Ahmed Reacts When He Was Asked If He Will Try Again In 2027 Election if he lose

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, the labor party’s vice presidential candidate, has answered to a question on whether or not he and his principle, Peter Gregory Obi, will run again in the event that they lose the upcoming election at the end of February.

Nigerians have been waiting for the election date of February 25th with great anticipation.

Datti responded on Channels Television by claiming the answer to the question is ultimately outside of his control and in God’s.

Furthermore, he stated that he never expected to be Peter Obi’s VP after withdrawing from the PDP’s Kaduna state governorship race.

The greatest answer, he argued, is for Nigerians to make sure they have the appropriate leadership in place.

If he and Peter Obi were to lose this election, he said he was open to running again in the future.

He stated, “We strive not to talk on things not under our control. To refresh your memory, in June 2022 I resigned from running for governor of Kaduna state as a member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, because I believed that they were buying and selling votes. Never in a million years did I imagine that I would accept a nomination for vice president of Nigeria. However, to answer your question, I am concerned that the country will not elect capable leaders. I’m not saying that in 2023 you won’t be able to find the appropriate leadership that will save Nigeria.

