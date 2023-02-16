NEWS

Datti Baba-Ahmed Calls Out Northern Elder For Twisting Peter Obi’s Campaign Mantra

A video has emerged of Labour Party vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed criticizing Dr. Usman Bugaje for attempting to appropriate Peter Obi’s well-known campaign slogan and make it his own as the race for the presidency intensifies ahead of Nigeria’s eagerly awaited general elections.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the recently concluded Northern Assembly meeting, Datti, the younger brother of Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the NEF, noted that Dr. Bugaje had attempted to change Obi’s well-known “consumption to production” campaign slogan while discussing how the north can reduce its alarming poverty rate.

“Dr. Bugaje, a senior, senior brother, was right when he declared it was inappropriate for those who steal to hold positions of authority or titles. But he ought to have asked, rather than said, “Why should individuals who steal be given power?” Obi and I understand how to transition Nigeria from consumption to production logically. Dr. Bugaje, my senior colleague, also stopped short of using the word “production.” He stated that from consuming to processing since he is so intelligent. We will put an end to this pervasive corruption, I’m sure he has been reading Obi’s mind.”


