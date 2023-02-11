NEWS

Datti Ahmed Went To Chill At Polo Club And Quickly Used The Opportunity To Hail Sanwo-Olu

Some moments after the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi held his final state campaign rally in Lagos State at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed was spotted at the Lagos polo club relaxing himself while the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was also present.

The picture of when the Lagos running mate, Datti Ahmed was greeting the Lagos state governor was shared by the governor’s aide, Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media. While posting the picture online, “Datti Ahmed Went to chill at polo club and quickly used the opportunity to hail Sanwo-Olu,” Gawat captioned.

Nevertheless, many Nigerians have reacted to the pictures of the two bigwigs saying that politicians shouldn’t be trusted because in the real life, most of them are true friends to each other.

