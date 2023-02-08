NEWS

Datti Ahmed Reacts When Asked If He Will Try Again In 2027 Election If They Lose February Election

After being questioned about whether he and his principal, Peter Gregory Obi, would run again in a subsequent election if they lost the upcoming election later in February, labor party vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed responded.

Nigerians have been looking forward to the big day since the election is scheduled for February 25.

Datti responded, however, adding that the decision is not in his hands but rather rests with God, when speaking on Channels Television.

After withdrawing from the PDP’s race for governor of Kaduna state, he continued, “I never thought I would be a vice to Peter Obi.”

The best response, in his opinion, is that Nigerians shouldn’t miss out on having the correct leadership.

If you and Peter Obi lose this election, will you run in the next one? “, the question posed to him was.

He said, Regarding matters beyond our control, we try to keep quiet. Recall how I left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after withdrawing from the Kaduna State governor’s race in June 2022 because to their vote-buying and selling practices.

To answer your question, I never said I would agree to run for vice president, but I am concerned that Nigeria would not elect the correct president. Don’t get me wrong; if Nigeria has the correct leadership, it can be saved in 2023, and you won’t recognize it “.

