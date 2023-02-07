Datti Ahmed Reacts To The Alleged Report Of Tinubu’s Plan To Sponsor A Fake Documentary Against Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Datti Baba Ahmed, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party has reacted to the allegations made by the Head of the Obidatti media Presidential campaign council about the alleged multi-million plan to sponsor a fake documentary against Obi by the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Datti speaking on Channels Television alleged that they have nothing to be worried about if Asiwaju and his team decides to smear Obi’s image. He argued that Peter Obi records are there for Nigerians to see in the last few months. And for him, he believes that the Nigerian people can not change their minds with any propaganda being raised by any party. He boasted of the fact that there is no criminal record against him and Peter Obi.

He said, ”We have tools at our disposal and this are part of our records. As I always say, talking is easy and cheap, but listening is easy to the side of the people. Believing is even dangerous. It behooves on the listener to trace back the history and records. And it’s entirely your responsibility to determine if what this people are saying is true.

We have records, Peter Obi name is well-known, school’s age, his records are not in doubt. So I don’t know what documentary that anybody can put forward now to change that reality. There is no International controversy or international criminal cases against us. What has been following us is business names.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)