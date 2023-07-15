Darker Armpit Colour: Signs It Could Be High Blood Sugar Level

Unusually dark armpit colour that feels like a velvet could be cause for concern. Reason being that, darker armpit colour is a notable skin related issue that is triggered by diabetes. If you have diabetes, your blood sugar level is unusually high due to the poor regulation of sugar in the body by the cells that either no longer identify insulin or the insulin being produced is not enough.

In this article in line with a publication on Medical Today, we are going to be finding out the signs a darker armpit colour is due to diabetes or higher than normal blood sugar level. Just sit tight and enjoy this article while learning something new.

What are the Signs Darker Armpit Colour Is Due to High Blood Sugar Level?

If you notice a dark patch or velvety skin on the armpits that makes your underarm look significantly darker than other parts of your body, then there may be cause for concern.

But there are other ways to confirm if it’s due to diabetes and that’s if you also notice this darkening happening to the neck, armpit, groin area and elsewhere on the body. When this happens, then you should consider seeing a doctor as it could be due to prediabetes. This happens when there is much insulin in the blood and it happens before the main diabetes kicks in. The skin condition is known as acanthosis nigricans.

This unusual darkening should not be taken for granted when it happens to not just the armpit but other parts of the body such as the neck and groin area.

