This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Danjuma, Christian Elders Back Obi, Say Nigeria Needs New Leaders

On Tuesday, the National Christian Elders Forum, a group of elder statesmen led by former Defence Minister, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), endorsed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the upcoming Nigerian presidential election. The NCEF emphasized the importance of electing a leader who can foster national reconciliation, unity, and socioeconomic prosperity for Nigeria.

They urged voters not to base their decisions on tribal or religious considerations and called for a new generation of leaders with integrity, capacity, and good health to lead the country.

In a statement titled “Resolutions towards 2023 elections: Think new,” the Christian Elders Forum recommended that Nigerians vote for Obi as the presidential candidate. The group also called on all Nigerians of voting age to exercise their civic duty by voting for candidates who possess capacity, competency, integrity, and good health.

The Labour Party chairman in Kaduna State, Auwal Tafoki, expressed confidence that the party’s “organic” popularity would lead to massive votes for Obi and the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Jonathan Asake. Meanwhile, in Sokoto State, Lado Bilyaminu, the Assistant National Coordinator of Up North Ambassadors, a support group for the LP presidential candidate, expressed assurance that Obi would win the election due to his massive support among northerners at the grassroots level.

Content created and supplied by: drbreh03 (via 50minds

News )

#Danjuma #Christian #Elders #Obi #Nigeria #LeadersDanjuma, Christian Elders Back Obi, Say Nigeria Needs New Leaders Publish on 2023-02-22 08:16:17