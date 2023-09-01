Daniel Bwala: The core objectives of Wike over his presence in FCT is to achieve three things

In a recent interview on Channels Television, Mr. Daniel Bwala, who serves as the spokesperson for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 presidential election, delved into the perceived objectives of former Governor Nyesom Wike in his role as the FCT Minister.

During another interview with a Channels Television correspondent just two days prior, Nyesom Wike had hinted at the possibility of demolishing houses in the Federal Capital Territory, citing their construction on drainages and waterways as a concern.

In response to Wike’s statement, Mr. Daniel Bwala expressed his belief that the decision to demolish these houses might be targeted at members of the opposition party who own properties within the FCT. He went on to elaborate on what he saw as Wike’s primary objectives in the FCT, which he believed to be threefold.

Firstly, Bwala suggested that Wike’s actions could be a tactic to exert pressure and create economic difficulties for his political opponents, essentially subjecting them to harassment. He acknowledged that this interpretation might be contentious but urged patience to see how events would unfold in the coming days.

Secondly, Bwala suspected that Wike might be aiming to use these demolitions as a means to attract individuals into his political party, possibly paving the way towards a one-party system, which raised concerns given the challenges faced by some African countries under such systems. Certain individuals, according to Bwala, appeared to be supporting Wike in a manner that portrayed him as the de facto FCT governor, despite his actual position as a glorified commissioner.

Unfortunately, as Mr. Daniel Bwala began to delve into his third point, the discussion had to be abruptly cut short due to time constraints during the interview on Channels Television.

Dear esteemed readers what is your take on this article? Please don’t forget to like, share, and comment below.

TomTundex (

)