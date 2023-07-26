NEWS

Daniel Bwala Stresses the Importance of Honesty and Unity for Patriotism

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Daniel Bwala emphasized the true essence of patriotism, stating that it lies in respecting the flag and the republic while being faithful, loyal, and, most importantly, honest. He highlighted that the core of being honest is the responsibility to speak the truth to those in power, including the president, regardless of how they came into office.

Bwala further expressed concern over the suppression of dissenting voices in society and law enforcement, where individuals are silenced in an attempt to please those in authority, be it the president or governor. He pointed out that such actions not only violate the constitution but also undermine the very foundation of the nation’s existence.

The activist called for unity among the youth and citizens, urging them to set aside party affiliations and work together to strengthen democracy. Bwala expressed optimism about Nigeria’s potential, citing its abundant grace, large population, and talented youth, believing that the nation could become a beacon of hope for the black race.

