Daniel Bwala Reveals What He Told A LP Chieftain Who Sent Him Video Of Obi Looking For His Phones

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar and one of the spokespersons of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, has revealed the response he gave his friend who sent him a video of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi allegedly looking for his mobile phones at the court of Appeal in Abuja

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state alongside his legal representatives, were at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday in continuation of his case against president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, a video of the labour party presidential aspirant allegedly looking for his phones while at the court surfaced online and it attracted several reactions from Nigerians

Bwala said one of his friends in the LP sent the video to him saying that Peter Obi’s Mandate was first stolen and now they have stolen his phone

He said he told his friend that obi will have to first report the case of the stolen phones at the station before returning to the court to reclaim his mandate

