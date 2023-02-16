Daniel Bwala Reveals Major Worry Of Atiku Abubakar&The PDP Ahead Of The 2023 Presidential Election

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has revealed the major worry of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

(Photo Credit – The Punch Newspaper Verified Facebook Page)

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming election.

Daniel Bwala, in an exclusive interview with The Punch Newspaper, stated that the major worry is the threats that the APC is making.

In his words; “Our major worry is the threats that the APC is making. I have seen some very disturbing statements from the APC that if Tinubu does not win, they are going back to June 12. This means that the only way they think the election can be free and fair is if Tinubu wins”

News Source – The Punch Newspaper Verified Facebook Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds

News )

#Daniel #Bwala #Reveals #Major #Worry #Atiku #AbubakarThe #PDP #Ahead #Presidential #ElectionDaniel Bwala Reveals Major Worry Of Atiku Abubakar&The PDP Ahead Of The 2023 Presidential Election Publish on 2023-02-16 06:52:12