Daniel Bwala Reacts To Gbajabiamila’s Warning To Issue Arrest Warrant Of CBN’s Emefiele

The last few days have been dramatic for the Nigerian House of Representatives and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele over the new monetary policy of swapping old notes for the new ones.

Recently, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila warned that he would issue an arrest warrant of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for failing to appear before the Adhoc committee of the House two times after he was invited.

Reacting to the development, Daniel Bwala, the Spokesperson to the Presidential candidate of the PDP, in a series of tweets, objected that no speaker of the House of Representatives has the right and power to order the arrest of the head of an executive or judicial institution.

In his words, he said: “When the President of the senate or Speaker of the house embarks on a persecutory project against the head of any executive or judicial institution or branch, that Senate president or Speaker can by law be subjected to criminal investigation for abuse of office.”

“Unless the the CBN governor is under parliamentary investigation to expose corruption, the Speaker of the house or Senate president lacks the powers to order his arrest for non-appearance. It is called institutional independence.”

