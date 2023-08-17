NEWS

Daniel Bwala reacts as Tinubu says fuel price will not be increased further

Yesterday, it was reported in the news that the fuel marketers in the country were planning to increase the price of PMS due to the persistent devaluation of the Nigerian naira against the US dollar. And when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was reacting to this development yesterday, he said that Nigerians should not be bothered because the price of fuel will not further increase as claimed.

However, while Mr Daniel Bwala, who happens to be President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s former ally and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was reacting to Tinubu’s statement on his official Twitter handle this morning, he said that the President was gradually introducing the fuel subsidy back in the country.

He said, “NNPC, APC and PBAT

On one hand you said fuel price is determined by market forces; on the other hand you said Nigerians should calm down you have not further increased the price of petroleum. Contradiction pro max. Finally, you are returning fuel subsidy with style having clearly failed with the fuel subsidy removal.”

Further talking, he said, “Albert Einstein’s quote, where he said, ‘You cannot solve a problem with the same mind that created it.'”

Bwala reiterated that the managing director of the NNPC, heads of the subsidiaries of NNPC, and key Execs have no basis staying there to be a part of the reform.

