Daniel Bwala reacts as NLC’s calculation shows that FG’s N5bn palliatives will amount to N1,500 per person

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero, reportedly stated that the N5 billion approved for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to lessen the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies on the populace is insufficient. This was according to a report published by the Channels Television Online this evening.

If the numbers are right, the N5 billion won’t come to N1,500 per individual, according to Joe Ajaero, a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday. He further claims that it is unclear if the funds are being given to the states as a loan or as a relief measure for Nigerians.

But as Mr. Daniel Bwala, a PDP member and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, was responding to this development on his official X handle this evening, he said that the N1,500 per person that the FG gave to the states in the Federation was shameful.

“The so-called 5 billion naira FGN gave to states has been demystified by the organised labour,” he added. “First the FGN said it was a palliative, and now they are saying it is a loan.”

Speaking further, he said, “Organise labour further performed their mathematical calculations and came to the dishonourable conclusion that the so-called 5 billion naira comes down to 1500 per individual. How much do food products cost on the market?

