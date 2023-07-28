Daniel Bwala Reacts After Tinubu Release Ministerial List, Says He Refused To Appoint Fake News Merchants

The former spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent the list of ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the national assembly.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who won the presidential election few months ago sent the list of the ministerial nominees to the Senate as stipulated by law.

Recall that former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari had on March 17, 2023, assented to a bill mandating the incoming President and Governors to submit their nominees, within 60 days of taking oath of office.

Some of the names sent to the red chamber of the national assembly include former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, former Director in the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake among others.

Daniel Bwala said; “PBAT na sharp President ohh. He knows how much he values European Union’s opinion and wants to please them. Have you not noticed that those who EU reckon as CERTIFIED MERCHANTS OF FAKE NEWS. Tinubu refused to appoint them as ministers”

Recall that the European Union, in its report alleged that some members of the All Progressives Congress were merchants of fake news before and during the last general elections.

The recent tweet by Daniel Bwala on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

