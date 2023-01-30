NEWS

Daniel Bwala Reacts After Bola Tinubu Made Another Gaffe By Calling Atiku A Former Senate President

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has reacted after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made another gaffe during his campaign in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

During his campaign in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital, Tinubu erroneously referred to Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar as a former Senate President.

Reacting to the development, Daniel Bwala said; “Imagine everyday gaffes. Was Atiku Abubakar ever in the NASS? Nor ever served as the Senate President? Thank God Nigerians have rejected him already”

